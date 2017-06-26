BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Best Inc, a Chinese logistics company backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on Monday filed for an initial public offering of American depositary shares to raise up to $750 million.
Alibaba owns about 23.4 percent stake in the company.
Best will apply for listing its ADSs on the NYSE or the Nasdaq Global Market, the company said. (bit.ly/2sI6hWO)
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: