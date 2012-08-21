FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Best BUY exec mikan says not discussing the turnaround plan's details todays as that "would not be fair" to the new CEO

Reuters Staff

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc : * Exec mikan says not discussing the turnaround plan’s details todays as that

“would not be fair” to the new CEO * Rpt-best buy exec mikan says not discussing the turnaround plan’s

details today as that “would not be fair” to the new ceo * Exec mikan: markets in China and Europe are facing “enormous difficulties” * Exec mikan: U.S. economic conditions are soft and will probably remain so for

the indefinite future * Exec mikan says co’s partnership deals with Verizon and Target

underscores its move beyond the traditional big box * Exec mikan says continued to see strong growth in connections and online

revenue * Exec mikan: ”Best Buy clearly remains in turnaround which will take time to

come out of.” * Says potential trends indicate a more challenging industry, consumer demand

environment than anticipated at beginning of year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
