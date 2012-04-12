FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Best Buy board launches CEO search process
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Best Buy board launches CEO search process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - April 12 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc : * Board launches CEO search process * Says search is expected to take six to nine months to complete. * Board is creating a committee to run a global search process to identify a chief executive officer * Best Buy co-six search firms will be interviewed and the final search firm partner will be selected in the next few weeks * Says search committee headed by Kathy J. Higgins Victor in her role as chairwoman of the nominating committee * Committee to oversee search process to identify internal,external candidates, including current interim CEO Mike Mikan

