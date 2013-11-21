FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Best Buy re-affirms its holiday price competitiveness strategy
November 21, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- Best Buy re-affirms its holiday price competitiveness strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc : * Best Buy re-affirms its holiday price competitiveness strategy * Introducing a number of “doorbuster” deals starting on Friday, November 22,

ahead of thanksgiving and black Friday deals * Customers who buys co’s item and find lower price from major competitor to be

eligible for price match, refund for difference till December 24. * Says anyone using their my Best Buy credit card can earn up to 6 percent in

rewards value. * Customers can trade in some used electronics, including cell phones, tablets,

gaming consoles, and get credit to be used on new purchase * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
