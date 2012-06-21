FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy raises quarterly dividend 6 percent
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Best Buy raises quarterly dividend 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend by 6 percent to 17 cents a share, consistent with the increase in each of the prior three years.

The company said the first dividend at the new rate will be payable Oct. 2 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 11.

Best Buy has been dealing with a slew of problems of late, with Chief Executive Officer Brian Dunn abruptly leaving the electronics chain and its founder and chairman Richard Schulze resigning and exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake.

Shares of the company closed at $20.31 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.