FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy delays reporting results to accommodate Schulze
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Best Buy delays reporting results to accommodate Schulze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc has decided to delay reporting its fourth-quarter results by a day to March 1 “solely” to allow for the expiration of the period of time founder Richard Schulze has to respond to the company on his plans for a buyout proposal.

Schulze has until midnight on Thursday to submit a buyout proposal to the Best Buy board, a deadline that had already been extended in December to let him include the company’s full-year results as part of his due diligence review.

Schulze, who founded Best Buy in 1966, originally informed the board last August that he was interested in teaming up with private equity partners to buy the company. He has been unable to get enough support from banks to finance a deal to take it private, sources have told Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.