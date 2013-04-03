FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Best Buy offers 30 pct off iPad 3 tablets; no discount on minis
April 3, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Best Buy offers 30 pct off iPad 3 tablets; no discount on minis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Retailer Best Buy Co is offering a 30 percent discount on its current stock of Apple iPad 3 tablets, a spokeswoman for the world’s largest consumer electronics chain said on Wednesday.

Retailers typically slash prices on products in the lead-up to a major launch of a new iPad or iPhone as a way of clearing old inventory, analysts have said.

“We’re not discounting the price of iPad minis currently -- however, we are offering 30% off all iPad 3’s right now,” Best Buy spokeswoman Carly Morris said in an e-mail to Reuters.

