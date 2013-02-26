FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy cuts 400 jobs at Minnesota headquarters
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Best Buy cuts 400 jobs at Minnesota headquarters

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc has cut about 400 jobs at its Richfield, Minnesota, headquarters, a spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move is part of a larger restructuring at the world’s largest consumer electronics chain under new Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly, who told investors in November he aimed to cut $725 million in costs over time.

The retailer, which currently employs about 8,000 people in Minnesota, expects to save about $150 million from the headcount reduction and other cuts in selling, general and administrative costs, spokesman Matt Furman said.

The majority of these savings come from non-salary expenses.

Best Buy will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday and shed more light on its cost cuts.

The move did not affect any of its “Blue Shirt” sales associates, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.