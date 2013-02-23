FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy to offer $100 discount on Windows 8 touch-screen PCs
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2013 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Best Buy to offer $100 discount on Windows 8 touch-screen PCs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc will offer a $100 discount for customers buying Windows 8 touch-screen laptops or all-in-one computers, starting on Sunday, in an attempt to boost sales of Microsoft’s touch-screen computing devices.

Based on its research, the world’s largest electronics retailer said its customers who purchased a Windows 8 touch-screen computing device tended to like the experience more than those using the software on a non-touch device.

The survey - conducted in December 2012 - had a sample size of 6,246 customers, who purchased any Windows 8 product from Best Buy between Oct. 26 and Nov. 22, 2012.

“Since Windows 8 launched in October, we’ve seen a lot of customer interest in touch screen computing devices,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft, however, has faced criticism for its latest Windows 8 versions for different devices. The company’s Surface tablet-laptop hybrid that runs Windows 8 pro, received largely negative reviews from U.S. tech writers.

Best Buy said the deal would run until March 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.