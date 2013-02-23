Best Buy to offer $100 discount on Windows 8 touch-screen PCs

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc will offer a $100 discount for customers buying Windows 8 touch-screen laptops or all-in-one computers, starting on Sunday, in an attempt to boost sales of Microsoft’s touch-screen computing devices.

Based on its research, the world’s largest electronics retailer said its customers who purchased a Windows 8 touch-screen computing device tended to like the experience more than those using the software on a non-touch device.

The survey - conducted in December 2012 - had a sample size of 6,246 customers, who purchased any Windows 8 product from Best Buy between Oct. 26 and Nov. 22, 2012.

“Since Windows 8 launched in October, we’ve seen a lot of customer interest in touch screen computing devices,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft, however, has faced criticism for its latest Windows 8 versions for different devices. The company’s Surface tablet-laptop hybrid that runs Windows 8 pro, received largely negative reviews from U.S. tech writers.

Best Buy said the deal would run until March 9.