Best Buy head of US business to leave, company sees profit down
October 24, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Best Buy head of US business to leave, company sees profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc U.S. business president Mike Vitelli will leave the company at the end of the current fiscal year as the electronics retailer restructures that business, removing the top layer of the U.S. operation’s management.

The No. 1 U.S. electronics chain also said on Wednesday that it expected earnings for the fiscal third quarter ending Nov. 3 to fall significantly below those of a year earlier, excluding one-time items, due to falling margins and declines at sales at established stores.

