BRIEF-Best Buy Q3 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr from cont ops
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Best Buy Q3 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations * Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says announces $115 million in additional renew blue cost reductions * Says Q3 comparable store sales up 0.3 percent * Q3 revenue $9.36 billion versus $9.38 billion last year * Says ”optimistic about the strength of our holiday-specific merchandising,

marketing, and customer experience initiatives“ * Says ”looking ahead to the holiday season and beyond, our strategy is to

continue to drive our renew blue transformation“ * Says ”if our competition is in fact more promotional in Q4, we will be too

and that will have a negative impact on our gross margin” * Says to open its stores at 6:00 pm on thanksgiving day and not closing them

until late evening on black Friday * Q3 revenue view $9.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
