FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy's same-store sales fall again
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

Best Buy's same-store sales fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc reported a decline in same-store sales on Tuesday - its ninth in the last 10 quarters - highlighting one of the challenges for its new chief executive as he tries to turn around the world’s largest consumer electronics chain.

Sales at stores open at least 14 months fell 4.3 percent in the third quarter ended Nov.3, including a 4 percent decline at its U.S. unit.

The news came just days before the unofficial start of the holiday season, and amid a wide organizational restructuring under new Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly, and a looming buyout proposal by founder Richard Schulze.

Last month, the retailer had warned that earnings and same-store sales would fall for its third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.