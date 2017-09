Aug 20 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday as lower costs offset lackluster sales at the world’s largest consumer electronics chain.

Net earnings rose to $266 million, or 77 cents a share, from $12 million, or 4 cents a share a year earlier. Excluding special items, the company earned 69 cents a share.

Sales fell 0.4 percent to $9.30 billion.