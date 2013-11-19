Best Buy profit tops estimates on cost cuts

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc reported a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday, reversing a year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls.

The world’s largest consumer electronics chain said its net earnings were $54 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $10 million, or 3 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges and other items, it earned 18 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)