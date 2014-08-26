FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best Buy quarterly revenue falls 4 pct
August 26, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Best Buy quarterly revenue falls 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. specialty retailer of consumer electronics, reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to lower traffic in its stores.

Best Buy shares were down 4.6 percent in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $146 million, or 42 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, from $266 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $8.89 billion from $9.3 billion.

Same-store sales fell 2.7 percent, with U.S. same-store sales slipping 2 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

