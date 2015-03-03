FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best Buy same-store sales up 2 pct
March 3, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Best Buy same-store sales up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly same-store sales, helped by higher sales of large-screen televisions and mobile phones in the holiday shopping season.

Net income attributable to Best Buy shareholders jumped to $519 million, or $1.46 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $293 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.21 billion from $14.03 billion.

The company also said it will buy back $1 billion of shares over three years. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

