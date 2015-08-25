FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best Buy posts surprise increase in quarterly sales
August 25, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Best Buy posts surprise increase in quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, one of the few remaining U.S. electronics store operators, reported a surprise increase in quarterly sales, helped by demand for appliances, televisions and mobile phones in the United States.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $164 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $146 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $8.53 billion. Analysts on average had expected a drop of 2 percent to $8.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. sales rose 3.9 percent to $7.9 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

