FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Best Buy quarterly comparable sales rise unexpectedly
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

Best Buy quarterly comparable sales rise unexpectedly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported on Thursday an unexpected rise in quarterly comparable sales, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.

Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy said sales at stores open for more than a year rose 1.6 percent, handily beating the average analysts' estimate of a 1.5 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $188 million, or 60 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $229 million, or 70 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.