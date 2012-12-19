FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best Buy Digital president leaves to become COO of Symantec
December 19, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Best Buy Digital president leaves to become COO of Symantec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stephen Gillett, the head of Best Buy Co Inc’s digital business, is leaving the consumer electronics chain to become chief operating officer at data protection software company Symantec Corp.

Gillett, who worked at Best Buy for less than a year, was hired by former chief executive Brian Dunn in March to improve Best Buy’s global digital strategy, digital marketing, entertainment offerings, multi-channel capabilities and business development.

At Symantec, Gillett is the first major hire by Steve Bennett, who was named CEO in July.

