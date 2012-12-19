Best Buy Digital president leaves to become COO of Symantec

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stephen Gillett, the head of Best Buy Co Inc’s digital business, is leaving the consumer electronics chain to become chief operating officer at data protection software company Symantec Corp.

Gillett, who worked at Best Buy for less than a year, was hired by former chief executive Brian Dunn in March to improve Best Buy’s global digital strategy, digital marketing, entertainment offerings, multi-channel capabilities and business development.

At Symantec, Gillett is the first major hire by Steve Bennett, who was named CEO in July.