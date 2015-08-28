UPDATE 1-Australia's Beston debuts at heavy discount amid China doubts

* Shares up to 14 pct lower in market debut

* Other food companies are trading below issue price

* Doubts about strength of Chinese demand (Updates shares, adds additional food listings)

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian food investment firm Beston Global Food Co Ltd debuted at a heavy discount to their issue price on Friday, another weak listing performance underscoring investor reluctance to embrace companies counting on Chinese demand.

The stock traded as low as 30 Australian cents, a 14 percent discount to the issue price of 35 Australian cents, before stabilising at 32 cents, while the broader market rose 0.5 percent. The company raised A$130 million ($93.55 million) in the IPO.

The performance echoes weak listings by other prominent Australian food companies in the past two months, amid doubts about the strength of Chinese demand for Australian produce as that market sputters.

Citrus, berries and tomatoes producer Costa Group Holdings Ltd, which is establishing berry-growing operations in China, is trading 12 percent below its issue price a month after listing.

Shares in dairy producer Murray Goulburn, which trades as MG Unit Trust, are trading at a 10 percent discount a month after listing.

Rather than specialising in a particular food segment, Beston’s business model involves investing in companies which sell “highly sought after food and beverage commodities to growing populations, particularly in Asia”, according to its prospectus.

Its initial planned investments include a quarter stake in a dairy producer, a 36 percent stake in a lobster producer and all of a dairy farm.