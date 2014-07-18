FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beter Bed Holding NV says Q2 revenue decreased by 6.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beter Bed Holding NV says Q2 revenue decreased by 6.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding Nv

* Signs of recovery in Netherlands and Spain continue

* Revenue decreased by 6.8 pct to eur 76.0 million in Q2 (like-for-like -0.8 pct).

* Order intake (like-for-like) in Netherlands rose by 3.5 pct in Q2

* Gross profit increased with 1.3 pct to 57.7 pct amongst others causes by improved purchasing conditions

* Ebit in Q2 of 2014 expected to be comparable to Q2 of last year

* Despite lower revenue, Beter Bed expects to realise same operating profit in comparison to Q2 of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.