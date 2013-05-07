FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bid target Betfair lifts forecast for profit, cost savings
May 7, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Bid target Betfair lifts forecast for profit, cost savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Betfair said full-year profit would be higher than previously forecast and increased its cost savings target on Tuesday as the online gambling company sought to ward off a $1.4 billion takeover approach by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Betfair forecast underlying profit of around 73 million pounds on revenues of some 387 million for the year to end April. Previous guidance had been for profit of 65-70 million pounds and revenues in a range of 370-385 million, the company said.

Betfair, which is pulling back from a number of European markets where the regulatory climate is difficult, raised its cost savings target to 30 million pounds from a previous 20 million.

Betfair last month rejected a potential offer of 880p per share from CVC, saying it was too low and had too many strings attached. Betfair shares closed at 845p on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend in Britain.

CVC has until May 13 to table a formal bid although that deadline could be extended.

