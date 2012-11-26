FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Betfair to withdraw from Greece due to regulatory issues
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 26, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Betfair to withdraw from Greece due to regulatory issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Betfair Group PLC : * Will withdraw from the Greek market until there is greater clarity on the

regulatory situation * Has, to date, not applied for a permit to operate in Greece as, according to

legal advice * Value of permits unclear and considers gambling legislation in country to be

inconsistent with European law * Fiscal conditions attached to these permits make the market economically

unattractive * Betfair had been expected to generate £13 mn of revenue and £7 mn of

contribution from Greek makt in FY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.