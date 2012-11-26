BRIEF-Betfair to withdraw from Greece due to regulatory issues

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Betfair Group PLC : * Will withdraw from the Greek market until there is greater clarity on the

regulatory situation * Has, to date, not applied for a permit to operate in Greece as, according to

legal advice * Value of permits unclear and considers gambling legislation in country to be

inconsistent with European law * Fiscal conditions attached to these permits make the market economically

unattractive * Betfair had been expected to generate £13 mn of revenue and £7 mn of

contribution from Greek makt in FY