CVC considers takeover bid for Betfair - reports

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an offer for online gambling group Betfair , according to media reports.

Sky News, quoting unnamed insiders, said CVC had not yet approached Betfair, and had yet to secure financing.

The Sunday Times, in its report of CVC’s potential offer, said CVC had hired an investment bank to assist with the plans, but did not specify the adviser.

Shares in Betfair, an online gambling exchange, have climbed this year on the back of takeover speculation, but the stock is still trading at almost half the group’s 2010 listing price. The stock closed on Friday at 699.5 pence, valuing the company at just over 720 million pounds ($1.11 billion).

A CVC spokesman said the group did not comment on market rumours. Betfair was not immediately reachable for comment.