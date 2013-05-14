FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Betfair and CVC terminate takeover discussions
May 14, 2013

Betfair and CVC terminate takeover discussions

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Betfair has terminated takeover discussions with CVC Capital Partners after the private equity firm said it would not make a revised offer for the online gambling company, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Betfair said it received a 950 pence per share offer in cash and shares valuing the company at 988 million pound ($1.52 billion) on 12 May which it rejected that evening, but indicated it would consider an improved proposal.

CVC had been given an extra 24 hours to commit a firm bid after a Monday deadline lapsed.

Betfair stock, which was trading at 700 pence before CVC said on April 15 it was considering a bid, closed on Monday at 895 pence.

