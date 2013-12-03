FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Betfair looks to expand in Italy, United States
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Betfair looks to expand in Italy, United States

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Online betting exchange Betfair said it was looking to expand in Italy and the United States after reporting a 16 percent rise in underlying profit in the first six months of its financial year.

Revenues fell six percent to 188 million pounds ($308 million) in the period to the end of October, but underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 48.9 million pounds. Both figures were just ahead of analysts’ average forecasts.

Betfair has been slimming down its operations and cutting costs under new chief executive Breon Corcoran, seeking to focus on fewer markets where returns are more secure.

“Betfair has continued to make progress against the strategic objectives we set out in December 2012 and has delivered a good first half performance,” Corcoran said in a statement.

“Our focus on regulated jurisdictions and Sportsbook-led acquisition continues to be successful,” he added.

Betfair launched online casino operations in New Jersey late last month and is seeking to set up a betting exchange in Italy.

“Notwithstanding this incremental investment, the progress we have made in the first six months means we expect underlying EBITDA for the full year to be between 82 and 87 million pounds,” Corcoran said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.