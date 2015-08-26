FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gambling firms Betfair and Paddy Power in merger talks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 26, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Gambling firms Betfair and Paddy Power in merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Online gambling company Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement in principle on a possible merger, marking the latest in a string of possible tie-ups across the sector.

The two firms said discussions were ongoing regarding some terms of a merger that would create one of the world’s largest online betting and gaming groups with revenues of over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.73 billion).

Under the terms, Paddy Power shareholders would own 52 per cent of the group with Betfair shareholders owning the rest. Immediately prior to completion, Paddy Power shareholders would receive a special dividend of 80 million euros, the firms said.

$1 = 0.6369 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.