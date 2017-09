LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Betfair Group PLC : * Betfair Group PLC final dividend 9 pence per share * Betfair Group PLC total dividend up 27 percent to 13

pence per share * Total underlying EBITDA of £73.3M (FY 2012: £86.0M) * Says its new strategy will lead to an acceleration of revenue growth in key

UK market * Sees Italy, Spain as potentially attractive sources of growth following

positive regulatory moves