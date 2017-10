LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Betfair Group PLC : * Betfair Group PLC interim dividend up 25 percent to 4

pence per share * H1 underlying EBITDA from continuing operations down 2% to £42.3 million * To focus on regulated jurisdictions to increase sustainability of revenues * Around 20 million pounds of savings identified to date * Dividend policy reviewed: medium term payout target increased to 40

percent of profit after tax