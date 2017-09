March 5 (Reuters) - Betfair Group Plc

* Q3 revenue up 20% to £114.6m

* Ebitda up 17% to £23.6m (up 51% excluding uk poc duty)

* Full-Year fy15 ebitda now expected to be between £113m and £118m