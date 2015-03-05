FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Betfair hikes profit expectations after strong Q3
March 5, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Betfair hikes profit expectations after strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Online gambling company Betfair hiked its full-year profit forecast range on Thursday after it said trading had remained strong following a better-than-expected third-quarter performance.

The firm, which operates an exchange that allows gamblers to bet against each other, raised guidance for full-year 2014-15 core earnings from a range of 97-103 million pounds to 113-118 million pounds ($172-$179.66 million).

Betfair said a 20 percent rise in revenue had helped push core earnings for the three months to Jan. 31 up 17 percent to 23.6 million pounds, well ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 17.4 million.

That was despite a 7 million pound impact from a new UK tax on profits from bets made by its British-based customers.

$1 = 0.6568 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
