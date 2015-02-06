FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Betsson Q4 operating profit just below expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 6, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Betsson Q4 operating profit just below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab

* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 252.5 (150.0) million

* Q4, revenue increased by 24 percent and amounted to SEK 814.7 (655.5) million

* Says Betsson’s board of directors proposes a transfer to shareholders of SEK 549.3 (421.5) million, which is equivalent to SEK 11.94 (9.71) per share.

* Reuters poll mean forecast showed Betsson revenues 835 mln SEK, operating profit 255 mln, dividend 11.9 SEK/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.