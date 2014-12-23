FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Betsson reaches settlement regarding acquisition of Nordic Gaming Group
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
December 23, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Betsson reaches settlement regarding acquisition of Nordic Gaming Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab

* Settlement regarding NGG earn-out

* In connection with the acquisition of Nordic Gaming Group (NGG) 2012 Betsson reserved the maximum earn-out amount of EUR 20 million

* Betsson and the seller of NGG has thereafter legally disputed the earn-out amount.

* Says agreement means that betsson will pay eur 15.45 million

* Says will have a cash flow impact of SEK -147.1 million

* Says will have a positive profit impact amounting to approximately sek 40 million in Q4 of 2014

* Says positive profit effect will not be included in the calculation of net distributions to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.