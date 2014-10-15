Advisers test robo-investing, with help from Fidelity

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Investment advisers concerned about competition from cut-rate digital investment firms known as “robo-advisers” received an olive branch on Wednesday from Betterment LLC, one of the largest of the new competitors.

The New York-based firm, which uses questionnaires and algorithms to create portfolios of inexpensive exchange-traded funds for individual investors, said it is now offering the program to advisers who tout financial planning and investment skills to generally wealthy individuals.

Fidelity Investments, which provides brokerage services to clients of 3,000 independent advisers and has custody of their assets, is referring Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) who want to test digital investing to Betterment. The mutual fund giant will receive a one-time asset-based fee for RIA clients or prospects referred to Betterment.

Advisers who have tested the program said it will allow them to accept younger, less wealthy people who they had previously ignored and perhaps appeal to traditional clients. Betterment says that it produces returns 4.30 percent higher than those achieved by the average do-it-yourself investor.

“Our initial thought is to use this with our smaller accounts,” said Ryan Wells, a registered investment adviser in Walnut Creek, California, who works primarily with medical professionals and will offer Betterment to doctors emerging from residencies. “Eventually they are going to need a lot more of our financial planning services, and we’re presenting Betterment as our technology partner.”

The trick for advisers is to keep clients from abandoning them totally. Most investment advisers unaffiliated with brokerage firms charge between 0.75 percent and 3 percent of the assets they manage. Betterment’s fee for direct clients ranges from 0.15 percent to 0.35 percent of assets invested. In the new program, it is charging 0.25 percent to advisers, who are being told to embed the charge in their overall fee.

Businesses with the most to lose from the new venture are third-party asset management providers (TAMPs) such as Envestnet Inc. and RIA custodians such as Charles Schwab Corp , Bank of New York Mellon’s Pershing and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, said Steve Lockshin, an adviser who created one of the first TAMPs and is an investor in Betterment.

“It’s not fully clear why advisers would seek to turn over relationships to an alternative firm,” Mark Tibergien, head of Pershing Advisory Services, wrote in an email, “but what they do with their eyes wide open will dictate their future.”

As a service provider to RIAs, Pershing offers clearing, custody and execution services to a number of digital advisers, “some of which are the fastest growing firms on our platform”, he said.

Betterment founder and chief executive Jon Stein said his firm is the only digital adviser that offers custodial and back-office services.

Bill Crager, president of Envestnet, did not return calls for comment. Spokesmen at Schwab and TD Ameritrade declined to comment.

Lockshin, who also heads Washington, DC-based Convergent Wealth Advisors and Los Angeles-based AdvicePeriod LLC, said all advisers can realize efficiencies from Betterment’s investing, rebalancing and paperless statement and fee collection services. The company’s role will not be obvious to most clients, since the adviser’s name will dominate account statements in a process Betterment calls “gray-labeling.”

“We are the guys marrying the old school with the digital,” Lockshin said.

His investment in Betterment along with that of another prominent RIA, Marty Bicknell of Mariner Wealth Advisors and FirstPoint, entitle them to a part of the platform fee the company receives from advisers. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Ken Wills)