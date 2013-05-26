FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electric car venture Better Place files to dissolve company
#Credit Markets
May 26, 2013

Electric car venture Better Place files to dissolve company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 26 (Reuters) - Electric car venture Better Place said on Sunday it had filed a motion in an Israeli court to dissolve the company and sought to appoint a temporary liquidator.

The decision came after it failed to raise enough funds to cover operating costs, the company said in a statement.

Better Place had developed an electric car model that combined local charging spots with battery swap stations to increase driving range, but has been plagued by sluggish sales. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

