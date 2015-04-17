FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech brewer Lobkowicz says talks terminated with Enterprise Investors
#Beverages - Brewers
April 17, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Czech brewer Lobkowicz says talks terminated with Enterprise Investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Talks between Czech brewer Lobkowicz Group and a fund managed by private equity group Enterprise Investors to take a stake in the beer-maker have been terminated, the brewer said on Friday.

“Pivovar Lobkowicz Group hereby announces that according to the company’s information, the negotiations between the main shareholders of PLG and a fund managed by Enterprise Investors as a potential buyer of a stake in the company have been terminated,” Lobkowicz said in a statement.

“As a result, the negotiated transaction will not occur.”

Lobkowicz is the country’s fifth largest brewer by sales and operates seven breweries in the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jan Schmidt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
