a year ago
Philadelphia city council passes soda tax after months-long battle
June 16, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Philadelphia city council passes soda tax after months-long battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Philadelphia's city council passed a tax on soda on Thursday, dealing a blow to the powerful beverage industry and becoming the largest, and only the second, U.S. city with a levy on sweetened beverages.

The council's approval was widely expected after the measure cleared a committee consisting of the entire council last week. The vote marked a victory for public health advocates after the soda industry ran an aggressive campaign against the tax, arguing it would disproportionately hurt low-income residents. (Reporting By Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

