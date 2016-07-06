FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albany, Calif. puts soda tax on ballot, joining San Francisco
July 6, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Albany, Calif. puts soda tax on ballot, joining San Francisco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - City councilmembers in Albany, California voted to officially place a soda tax on the ballot in November on Tuesday, joining larger Bay Area cities San Francisco and Oakland as efforts to stem sugary drink consumption gain momentum across the country.

* Albany's city council had previously voted in support of placing the measure on the ballot at its June meeting, but the Tuesday vote contained the ordinance's exact wording

* Philadelphia approved a tax last month, which was seen as a game-changer after similar measures failed in other large cities. Berkeley, California approved a soda tax in 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

