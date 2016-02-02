FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Controlling shareholder in Israel's Bezeq Tel cuts stake to 26.3 pct
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 2, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Controlling shareholder in Israel's Bezeq Tel cuts stake to 26.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - B Communications, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq Israel Telecom, has sold a 4.18 percent stake in the country’s largest telecoms group for 982 million shekels ($248 million).

The sale of 115.5 million shares at 8.5 shekels each reduces its stake in Bezeq to 26.34 percent, B Communications said on Tuesday.

Shares in Bezeq closed at 8.798 shekels on Monday in Tel Aviv. They opened down 3.9 percent at 8.447 shekels on Tuesday.

“We acted fast and sold the shares at a minimum discount,” said Doron Turgeman, chief executive of B Communications. “We continue to believe in Bezeq’s long-term strategy and in our holding in Bezeq.” ($1 = 3.9548 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.