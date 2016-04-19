FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Bezeq Tel gets $190 mln in bond offering pre-commitments
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 19, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bezeq Tel gets $190 mln in bond offering pre-commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 19 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday it accepted pre-commitments totalling 714 million shekels ($190 million) from institutional investors ahead of a planned public bond offering.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said overall investor demand reached 1.2 billion shekels.

Standard & Poor’s Maalot rated the bonds, a widening of an existing series that mature in late 2025, at ‘AA’, while Midroog - the Israeli affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service, rated them ‘Aa2’.

Bezeq’s series 9 bonds, which are being expanded, were down 0.2 percent to yield 2.84 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

$1 = 3.7656 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.