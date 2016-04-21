FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bezeq Telecom raises $205 mln in bond offering
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 21, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bezeq Telecom raises $205 mln in bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 21 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Thursday it raised 769 million shekels ($205 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors and to the public.

Earlier this week, Bezeq - Israel’s largest telecoms group - accepted pre-commitments of 714 million from institutions. The rest of the bids came from the public on Wednesday, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The offering is for an expansion of Bezeq’s series 9 bonds that mature in late 2025. Their price was down 0.4 percent to yield 2.89 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv. Its yield has risen 5 basis points since Tuesday.

$1 = 3.7680 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

