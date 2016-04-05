FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bezeq CFO Mizrahi to step down
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 5, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bezeq CFO Mizrahi to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 5 (Reuters) - Bezeq, Israel’s biggest telecommunications group, said on Tuesday that Dudu Mizrahi, its chief financial officer and deputy chief executive office, will be resigning to pursue other opportunities.

A search to fill the CFO role is underway and Mizrahi will continue in his post until a successor is named.

Mizrahi served as vice president of economics and budgeting for five years before becoming CFO and deputy CEO during the last four years.

He led initiatives to expand the Bezeq’s shareholder base, mainly abroad, maximized shareholder value, and spearheaded the company’s streamlining efforts, the company said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

