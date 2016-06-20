FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bezeq Telecom approves Allon Raveh as CFO
June 20, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Israel's Bezeq Telecom approves Allon Raveh as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Monday its board approved the appointment of Allon Raveh as chief financial officer.

Raveh will assume his position in October, replacing Dudu Mizrahi who had previously announced his resignation.

Over the past nine years, Raveh has been vice president of business development at holding company Israel Corp and CFO of ZIM Shipping Services.

Most recently he was CFO of XT Holdings and Shipping. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
