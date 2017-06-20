JERUSALEM, June 20 The Israel Securities
Authority said on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into
the country's largest telecom group, Bezeq Israeli
Telecommunication, and whether its controlling
shareholder carried out illegal deals.
The market regulator said in a brief statement that the
investigation "deals with suspicions of violations of the
securities law and the penal code relating to transactions
connected to the controlling shareholder."
Bezeq was unavailable for immediate comment and the
securities authority did not elaborate.
The company's controlling shareholder is its chairman, Shaul
Elovitch.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)