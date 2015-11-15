FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Bezeq raises 2015 profit estimate to 1.7 bln shekels
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Bezeq raises 2015 profit estimate to 1.7 bln shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Sunday it raised its 2015 net profit estimate to about 1.7 billion shekels ($437.5 million) from 1.5 billion.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, did not provide further details in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

For the first half of the year, Bezeq posted net profit of 945 million shekels. It earned 2.1 billion shekels in 2014.

Most of Bezeq’s profit decline this year has come at mobile phone unit Pelephone, which has been hurt by fierce competition in the sector.

$1 = 3.8860 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.