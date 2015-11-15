Israel's Bezeq raises 2015 profit estimate to 1.7 bln shekels

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Sunday it raised its 2015 net profit estimate to about 1.7 billion shekels ($437.5 million) from 1.5 billion.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, did not provide further details in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

For the first half of the year, Bezeq posted net profit of 945 million shekels. It earned 2.1 billion shekels in 2014.

Most of Bezeq’s profit decline this year has come at mobile phone unit Pelephone, which has been hurt by fierce competition in the sector.