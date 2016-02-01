FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bezeq forecasts 2015 profit of 1.7 bln shekels
February 1, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Bezeq forecasts 2015 profit of 1.7 bln shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom, Israel’s largest telecoms group, reaffirmed on Monday its estimate for 2015 net profit of 1.7 billion shekels ($430 million).

The estimate includes a 115 million shekel provision for a workers’ retirement plan that was not included in its previous forecast, as well as an assumption that it will reach an agreement with the tax authority regarding its investment in television subsidiary YES.

In November Bezeq raised its 2015 profit estimate to 1.7 billion shekels from 1.5 billion.

Bezeq earned 2.1 billion shekels in 2014. Most of Bezeq’s profit decline this year stems from mobile phone unit Pelephone, which has been hurt by competition.

Bezeq also forecast 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.25 billion shekels and free cash flow of 2.25 billion shekels. ($1 = 3.9520 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

