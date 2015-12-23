FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Bezeq Telecom to provision $30 mln for early retirement
December 23, 2015 / 8:41 AM / in 2 years

Israel's Bezeq Telecom to provision $30 mln for early retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Wednesday it will record a charge of 115.5 million shekels ($30 million) in its 2015 financial results for an early retirement programme.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, is provisioning 103 million shekels for the retirement of 78 workers in 2016, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Its board also authorised an additional expense of 12.5 million shekels for early retirement of workers in 2015, above a previously approved 30 million shekels.

The company last month said that excluding the early retirement charge, it expects to earn 1.7 billion shekels in 2015.

$1 = 3.8977 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

