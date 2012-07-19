FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Midroog cuts rating on Bezeq bonds, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service’s Israel affiliate Midroog reduced its rating for four series of Bezeq Israel Telecom bonds to “Aa2” from “Aa1”, citing an increase in the company’s financial debt following the distribution of a special dividend.

Midroog on Thursday also raised its ratings outlook to “stable” from “negative”.

Bezeq declared a special dividend of 3 billion shekels ($744 million) for 2011-2013, of which half has already been paid, in addition to its policy of distributing all of its annual profit as a dividend.

“Additionally, the ratings downgrade reflects a higher risk for the sector and a realisation of the main risks in the telecom sector due to competition and regulation, which have a negative impact on the company’s financial profile,” Midroog said in a statement.

One series of bonds was issued in 2004 and the other three in 2011.

$1 = 4.03 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter

