Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom says:

* To pay quarterly dividend of 969 mln shekels

* Reiterates 2013 outlook

* Q2 net profit 473 mln shekels vs 415 mln shekels

* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post Q2 profit of 429 mln shekels (Reporting by Steven Scheer)