Bezeq Israel Telecom Q3 profit up on Internet growth

* Q3 net profit 449 mln shekels vs 452.6 mln forecast

* Revenue 2.40 bln shekels vs 2.35 bln forecast

* Reaffirms 2013 outlook for net profit of 1.7-1.8 bln shekels

TEL AVIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by record revenue from Internet services that offset declines in the competition-hit mobile phone sector, as well as by cost-cutting measures.

Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, said on Thursday it earned 449 million shekels ($127 million) in the third quarter, up from 342 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 3.8 percent to 2.40 billion shekels due to a decline in cellular revenue.

Bezeq was forecast to earn 452.6 million shekels on revenue of 2.35 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Its mobile unit Pelephone posted a 9.1 percent fall in profit to 140 million shekels on a 9.7 percent drop in revenue.

Pelephone, Israel’s third-largest mobile operator, saw its subscriber base slip 5.5 percent to 2.683 million.

Pelephone and its two main competitors are grappling with a price war following a shake-up of Israel’s mobile phone industry last year that ushered in six new operators.

Competition in the telecoms sector also led to a 3.3 percent drop in the number of Bezeq’s active fixed-line subscriber lines, although it continued to gain customers for its high-speed Internet services. It posted a 6.7 percent rise in the number of Internet subscribers and a 14.1 percent increase in revenue from Internet services.

Bezeq International posted record quarterly revenue as it recruited Internet customers for its new submarine cable.

Bezeq reaffirmed its forecast of 1.7-1.8 billion shekels in net profit this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.25-4.35 billion shekels.

“We are meeting our ambitious deployment targets for our optical fibre network and look forward to the anticipated publication of the LTE frequency auction which will allow for the operation of the 4G (fourth generation) network in Israel,” Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said.